Pools will open March 15 at St. Marks Refuge for hand launching boats

St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge will open the pools along Lighthouse Rd. (Co. Rd. 59) to hand launch boats with electric trolling motors March 15. The pools remain open to boats until October 15.

Anglers are reminded that the daily entrance fee is $5/car or an annual 12-month pass is available for $25.

