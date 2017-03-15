Search of home finds drug pipes under tub

A Taylor County woman on probation was arrested after law enforcement officers found drug paraphernalia hidden in her residence.

According to a report filed by Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Inv. Jason Vinson, he and Lt. Jimmy Cash were called to a residence at 109 Poppell Drive on Wednesday, March 8, by Probation and Parole Officer Stephanie Holmes, who wished to conduct a walk-through of the home.

