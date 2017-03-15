[wp_bannerize group="header-468x60" random="1" LIMIT="1"]

Super Bowl x2

2017-03-15-LeGarrette-Blount-parade

Fresh off his second National Football League championship with the New England Patriots, runnningback LeGarrette Blount was back in Perry this past weekend for a homecoming event hosted by the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce.

People lined Jefferson Street to cheer on the former Taylor County High School standout on his way to Forest Capital Hall for a meet and greet with local fans. Along the route, Blount handed out signed jerseys, hats and more.

PHOTO: Runningback LeGarrette Blount, who won his second Super Bowl championship last month with the New England Patriots, was in Perry this past weekend for a homecoming event which included a parade through downtown.

