Super Bowl x2

Fresh off his second National Football League championship with the New England Patriots, runnningback LeGarrette Blount was back in Perry this past weekend for a homecoming event hosted by the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce.
People lined Jefferson Street to cheer on the former Taylor County High School standout on his way to Forest Capital Hall for a meet and greet with local fans. Along the route, Blount handed out signed jerseys, hats and more.
PHOTO: Runningback LeGarrette Blount, who won his second Super Bowl championship last month with the New England Patriots, was in Perry this past weekend for a homecoming event which included a parade through downtown.
