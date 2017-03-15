Tax Aide to talk hurricane damages at Blue Creek Baptist

Tax Aide will be at Blue Creek Baptist Church in the beach area on Thursday, March 23, to discuss the casualty losses due to Huricane Hermine.

The meeting will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fellowship hall.

“If you have losses and want information, please bring all of your tax documents as well as a list of damaged or destroyed property,” organizers said.

“On damaged property, you will need the fair market value before the storm and the value after the storm as well as information on any insurance or FEMA payments.”