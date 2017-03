James Lynn Davis

SFC (Ret.) James Lynn Davis, 69 of Glen Allen, VA formally of Perry FL passed away March 12, 2017.

Funeral services and burial will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017, at Tallahassee National Cemetery at 2 p.m. with military honors.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the name of SFC Davis to the Wounded Warrior Project or Hospice.