Apply now for summer camp

Sheriff Wayne Padgett has announced that the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch is now accepting applications for its summer camp program.

The camp, which is free of charge, is for youth ages 10 to 15.

Activities will include canoeing, archery, swimming and many other recreational activities that will allow campers the opportunity to build basic teamwork and peer communication skills.

To apply, visit the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch website at www.youthranches.org then click on the summer camps tab at the bottom of the page.

“Children from our area need to sign up for the Caruth Camp-Inglis/Yankeetown,” Padgett noted.