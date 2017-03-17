B&G Club Youth of the Year

Taylor County High School freshman Aiyannis Fuller has been named the Boys & Girls Club of Taylor County “Youth of the Year” and will serve as a voice for not only the club’s membership, but also young people throughout the community.

Fuller was one of three finalists recognized at the annual “Youth of the Year” celebration held earlier this month. Robert Glanton and Akeela Thomas joined Fuller in presenting speeches that were judged on content, delivery and language.

PHOTO: “Youth of the Year” Aiyannis Fuller, center, is shown with (front, left to right) Executive Director Emily Ketring, Teen Coordinator Ishia Vaughns and Director of Operations Teresa Compton along with (back, left to right) Area Director Shanton Edwards, Program Director Zavier Gaines and Unit Director Michele Choice.

