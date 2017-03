Cake auction set Tuesday, March 28

The Taylor County Historical Society will host an online cake auction Tuesday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the upcoming second annual Heritage Pageant slated Saturday, April 29.

Volunteers wishing to donate items for the auction are asked to contact President J.T. Davis at (850) 843-0332.

To bid, look for the cake auction page on Facebook.