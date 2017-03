Canal bill passes first hurdle

A Florida House bill that would provide $1.5 million to Taylor County to help fund canal dredging efforts along the coast passed its first hurdle Wednesday.

The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Sub-committee voted 12-0 to report the bill favorably after a brief presentation from its sponsor, Rep. Halsey Beshears, whose district includes Taylor County.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.