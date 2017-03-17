Is Taylor County ready for growth?

Florida boasts the 16th largest economy in the world, accounting for one percent of the total global economy. And in the coming years, the state is only expected to grow. By 2030, six million more people are expected to live in Florida and two million more jobs will be needed. Is the state ready? And is Taylor County?

Those were among the questions posed by Carolyn Gosselin, chief marketing and strategy officer of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, who was here for the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce’s quarterly luncheon hosted by Chemring Ordnance. The meeting was part of a 67-county tour by Gosselin, who grew up in Monticello and has family in Taylor County.

PHOTO: Shown above following the event are: (from l to r) Cory Taylor, Penny Staffney, Gosselin, Taylor, Sandy Beach, Scott Mixon and Jennifer Arnold.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.