Man racks up third DUI

Officers found the driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on Beach Road early Sunday morning, March 12, some 14 miles from the scene about an hour later.

Ronald Langdo, 50, of San Mateo (Fla.) faces a long list of charges stemming from the crash, including driving under the influence (DUI), driving an unregistered vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

