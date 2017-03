Steinhatchee Fishing Tournament to award $3,500 in prizes March 25

The 16th annual Steinhatchee Community Fishing Tournament is set to go on Saturday, March 25, with more than $3,500 in cash prizes to be given away.

The entry fee is $30 per angler for this inshore-only event. A Friday night Captain’s Meeting at 7 p.m. along with Saturday’s weigh-in from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. will be held at the Steinhatchee Community Center.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.