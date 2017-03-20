Mary Kate Mitchell

Mary Kate Mitchell, 83, of Steinhatchee, Florida, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Steinhatchee with Rev. Leon Holden and Rev. Aaron Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Waters Memorial Gardens.

A visitation will be held at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City on, March 21, 2017 between the hours of 6 and 8pm.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City, FL 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, FL 352-493-0050.