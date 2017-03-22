Are you ready for 15th annual Chili Challenge?

Nearly $500 in cash prizes will be awarded at the 15th annual Taylor County Chili Challenge Saturday, April 8, at Forest Capital Park.

The event, held in conjunction with the Florida State Bluegrass Festival, begins at noon with awards for best chili, most unique and interesting chili, and People’s Choice. Second and third place honors will also be awarded.

The entry fee is $25 per chili. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to sample the entries with the purchase of $5 “bottomless” bowls.

For additional information and official rules, please contact the Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce at (850) 584- 5366.