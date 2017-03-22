Hospice dream becomes reality

It started with a question nearly two years ago. Sherwin Odum asked Big Bend Hospice Community Relations Representative Michele Brantley what would it be like if the hospice actually owned its own building in Taylor County rather than renting office space.

Although Big Bend Hospice has served Taylor County for 34 years, it has never owned a building here, nor has it in any of the surrounding counties it serves outside of Leon County.

PHOTO: Scores of Big Bend Hospice staff, volunteers and supporters turned out in force for a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, March 16, to dedicate the new Taylor County site, the first building owned by the hospice outside of Tallahassee. The building was dedicated to the memory of the late Charlie W. Odum.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.