Legal Notices for March 22, 2017

IN THE COUNTY COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 17-56CC

DAVID ROBERTS

Plaintiff,

TOM OSTEEN

VIN # VEDD-2027-P-FLA

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A PETITION TO DETERMINE OWNERSHIP OF A EQUIPMENT TRAILER DESCRIBED AS

20 FT GOOSENECK TRAILER

VIN# VEDD-2027-P-FLA,

HAS BEEN FILED AND YOU ARE REQUIRED TO SERVE A COPY OF YOUR WRITTEN OBJECTIONS, IF ANY, ON DAVID ROBERTS, 13039 STRICKLAND LANDING DR, PERRY, FL 32348 WHO IS THE PETITIONER, ON OR BEFORE APRIL 15, 2017, AND FILE THE ORGINAL WITH THE CLERK OF THE OURT WITHER BEFORE SERVICE ON THE PETITIONER, OR IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; OTHERWISE , A DEFAULT WITLL BE ENTERED FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION.

WITNES MY HAND AND SEAL OF THIS COURT ON THE 15TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017 AT TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: Salina Ford

DEPUTY CLERK

3/22

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA,

PROBATE DIVISION.

Case No. 2017-121-CP

In Re: The Estate of:

RAYMOND EDWARD BUCKHALTER, SR.

a/k/a SONNY BUCKHALTER,

Deceased.

____________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RAYMOND EDWARD BUCKHALTER, SR.

a/k/a SONNY BUCKHALTER, deceased, whose date of death was January 27, 2017; File Number 2017-121-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The name and address of the personal representative and his attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 15, 2016.

SMITH & ASSOCIATES

ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.A.

MICHAEL S. SMITH

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 169621

P.O. Drawer 579

Perry, Florida 32348

Telephone: (850) 584-3812

Fax: (850) 584-7148

CHERYL JAN BUCKHALTER,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

RAYMOND EDWARD BUCKHALTER, SR.

a/k/a SONNY BUCKHALTER, deceased

3/15, 3/22

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2016-CA-000309

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF

LEONA LEE SUMMERS a/k/a LEONA L.

SUMMERS, DECEASED; HENRY C. SUMMERS,

II; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; and

JOHN DOE and JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants-

Occupants),

Defendants.

_____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Summary Judgment of foreclosure dated March 2, 2017 and entered in Case No. 2016‑ CA‑ 000309 of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit, in and for Taylor County, Florida, wherein Capital City Bank is the Plaintiff and the Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Leona Lee Summers a/k/a Leona L. Summers, Deceased, Henry C. Summers II, State of Florida Department of Revenue, the United States of America, Sam Thakor and Angela Thakor are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on the East steps of the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida, at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on the 16th day of May, 2017, the following described property located in Taylor County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment:

LOTS ONE (1) AND TWO (2) OF THE W.L. WEAVER SUBDIVISION OF THAT PART OF BLOCK 62 OF THE J.C. CURLS ADDITION SOUTH OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, WEST OF THE A.C.L. RAILROAD. SAID LAND LYING AND BEING IN TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

WITNESS MY HAND and the seal of this Court on March 9, 2017.

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

Taylor County Clerk of Court

(COURT SEAL)

By: Marti Lee, D.C.

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Carrina Cooper, Court Administration, 173 NE Hernando Avenue, Room 408, Lake City, Florida 32055, Phone: 386‑ 758‑ 2163 or ADAmail@jud3.flcourts.org at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

3/15, 3/22

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that RM Capital Investment, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number: 798

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05725-520

Lot 20, Block A of the Quail Pointe Subdivision. Containing 1.25 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 552, page 330.

Name in which assessed : Gardy W. Eliacin

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 24th day of April, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 13th day of March, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Taylor County Board of County Commissioners the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number: 765

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05725-522

Lot 22, Block A of the Quail Pointe Subdivision, less West 06 feet. Containing 0.96 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 552, page 330.

Name in which assessed :Gardy W. Eliacin

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 24th day of April, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 13th day of March, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

3/15, 3/22,3/29, 4/5

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Taylor County Board of County Commissioners the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number: 764

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number: R05725-521

Lot 21, Block A of the Quail Pointe Subdivision. Containing 0.69 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 552, page 330.

Name in which assessed: Gardy W. Eliacin

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 24th day of April, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 13th day of March, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

3/15, 3/22, 3/29, 4/5

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDIIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISON

CASE NO. 16000562CAC

Division No.

ROSE ACCEPTANCE, INC.

Plaintiff, vs.

BONNIE M. LOLLIS, et al,

Defendants

________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTR 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 15, 2017, and entered in Case No. 16000562CAC of the Circuit Court of the THIRD Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, wherein Rose Acceptance, Inc. is the Plaintiff and BONNIE M. LOLLIS the Defendants. Annie Mae Murphy, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Taylor County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the East side of Taylor County Courthouse, 18 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, FL at 11:00 AM on 18th day of April, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CONER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 8 EAST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN NORTH 200 FEET, THENCE WEST 240 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 200 FEET, THENCE EAST 240 FEET, MORE OR LESS BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID LAND LYING AND BEING IN SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 8 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

INCLUDING A 1984 CONC MOBILE HOME, SERIAL NUMBER 3348754591A AND 3348754591B

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU UST FILE CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT NO LATER THAN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IF YOU FAIL TO FILEA LAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER 60 DAYS, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit les any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, or Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Taylor County, Florida, this 16 day f March, 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy, Clerk

Taylor County, Florida

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the court, Taylor County, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, FL 32347, Telephone (850) 838-3506, via Florida Relay Service”.

3/22