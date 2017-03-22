‘Legal’ pot sends five to hospital

Law enforcement officers and emergency medical services (EMS) responded to five drug overdoses related to synthetic cannabis (also known as “legal”) in less than a 12-hour span Tuesday.

Doctors’ Memorial Hospital EMS began receiving calls reporting the overdoses Monday around midnight; the calls kept coming in for the next 10 hours and the units remained on alert in the event of any additional calls.

