New breed of bands takes on bluegrass

The Florida State Bluegrass Festival returns to Forest Capital State Park in two weeks for its 15th year featuring a mix of returning favorites and new faces.

The three-day event will take place Thursday- Saturday, April 6-8, bringing with it hours of live music, workshops, vendors and the Taylor County Chili Challenge.

PHOTO: The Hillbenders, shown above, are known for adding rock songs–with a bluegrass twist–to their sets. The band will play at the Florida State Bluegrass Festival.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.