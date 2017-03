Parking lot party is this March 25

Forest Capital Humane Society is partnering with Casa Grande for a parking lot party Saturday, March 25.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. and there is a $5 cover charge. The band line-up includes 4 Warned and Deuces Wild.

The restaurant will have a food buffet and bar drinks available outside. Must be 21 to enter.

Proceeds benefit the local animal rescue.