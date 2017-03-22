Pet pantry launches Saturday, April 1

Launching Saturday, April 1, the Forest Capital Humane Society will have a pet pantry that will provide dog and cat food for pet owners who are in need.

The pantry will be located at the Second Chance Thrift Shop at 1409 S Jefferson Street (next to Perry Connections).

This service will be limited to senior citizens and families who are experiencing financial difficulties from loss of employment or unforeseeable emergencies.

“We hope this will allow pets to remain in the homes that love and care for them. Oftentimes, pets are surrendered to the shelter or rescues because the owners can no longer afford to feed them and cannot pay to have their pet’s health needs taken care of by a veterinarian,” organizers said.

The pantry is being sponsored by monthly donations made by several individuals and business owners in Perry.

For additional information, please contact the Forest Capital Humane Society at (850) 584-3636.