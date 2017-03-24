17 kilos of cocaine seized at airport

Local law enforcement agencies seized 17 kilos of cocaine with a potential street value of more than $3.5 million on Monday, March 20, during a joint operation at the Perry-Foley Airport.

Two suspects, taken into custody during the seizure, have been turned over to federal authorities along with all evidence related to the case.

PHOTO: The evidence seized Monday night, including the 17 kilos of cocaine, was turned over to federal investigators.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.