Elections office on the move?

After a 15-month hiatus, work is once again underway to move the Supervisor of Elections out of the Taylor County Courthouse to a county-owned building on U.S. 19.

Responding to requests from Supervisor Dana Southerland for more space than her courthouse office provides, the Taylor County Commission agreed in 2015 to purchase the building, located at 433 U.S. 19 North, for $137,000.

