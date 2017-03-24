Six food trucks, free concert at Rosehead Park March 24

Organizers have announced that six food trucks will be featured at tonight’s Food Truck Friday, March 24, at Rosehead Park.

Working with the Food Truck Association of Tallahassee, the City of Perry will welcome Backpackers Box, Dany’s Cambodian, Foodz Traveler, Cake Shop, El Criollo and Killer Grill from 6-8:30 p.m.

Local band Frayed Knot will perform a free live concert. The performance is sponsored by The Curtis Law Firm. Visitors are reminded that the park has lawn seating for concerts.