Death knell for BioNitrogen?

BioNitrogen, the company which once sought to construct a $300 million urea fertilizer plant in Taylor County and still owes the City of Perry $3 million, may soon sell off its only remaining assets to pay off one of its other debt-holders.

If the sale goes through, “that would effectively be the end of BioNitrogen,” City Manager Bob Brown said Thursday.

