Habitat to hold wall-raising April 1

Taylor County Habitat for Humanity will hold a wall-raising on Saturday, April 1, at its new home project on Slaughter Road.

“We need volunteers,” Executive Director Patricia Meyerin said. “No skills needed, just a willingness to learn and work.”

Interested volunteers can call (850) 584-3838.

When completed, the current project will be the seventh home constructed in Perry/Taylor County since the organization’s launch.