Light project for Reed Bridge moves forward

Moving forward on a project more than two years in the making, the Taylor County Commission is seeking bids to install lights on the Capt. Chad Allen Reed Sr. Memorial Bridge over the Steinhatchee River.

According to the designs, the project will include 11 light poles with three lights each across the length of the bridge.

