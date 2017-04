Main Street folds

Thousands of volunteer hours and tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars have been expended in the past six-plus years to re-establish Main Street Perry as a major force in the revitalization of the historic downtown district.

However, all of that effort will come to a stop April 24 when the board and program officially disband.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.