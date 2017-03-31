Williams honored

Riders from Florida’s Fallen Officers Foundation were in Perry Wednesday to honor the late Scott Williams, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputy killed in the line of duty in a traffic crash Oct. 31, 2016.

Foundation representatives presented Williams’ family a painting along with a handmade quilt. The annual week-long motorcycle ride visits every Florida law enforcement agency that lost an officer the previous year. This year’s ride began in Miami.

