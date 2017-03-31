Woman said she needed money

Not wearing a seatbelt cost one Perry woman more than a traffic citation—it led to her arrest on felony drug charges.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Lt. Jimmy Cash and Inv. Jason Vinson were on Old Dixie Highway Monday afternoon around 1 p.m. when they observed the driver ahead of them was not wearing a seatbelt.

PHOTO: The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office continued its hard-hitting charge against illegal drugs this week with the seizure of crystal methamphetamine discovered during a traffic stop.

