Hall of Fame

The Taylor County School Board recognized the 2017 Educators’ Hall of Fame inductees during a reception held last week at the Alton H. Wentworth Administrative Complex.

PHOTO: (L to r) School Board member Danny Lundy, School Board Chair Brenda Carlton, inductee James Gross, inductee Loisell Coleman and Superintendent of Schools Danny Glover Jr. gathered around formal portraits of inductee Shelly Strickland, who was honored posthumously.

