Harry E. Brown

Harry E. Brown, born May 25, 1938 in Ocala, FL, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at his home in Attapulgus, GA.

Memorial services will be held 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2017 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311, (850) 942-2929.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m. before services.