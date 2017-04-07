Legal Notices for April 7, 2017

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO AMY JOY COMSTOCK AND KAL SWALES UNLESS PAYMENT IS MADE ON 1995 FORD WINDSTAR VIN:2FMDA514XSBB23864 FOR TOW&STORAGE CHARGES ON 03/23/2017. VEHICLE WILL BE AUCTIONED ON THE SECOND DAY OF MAY 2017@10:00AM AT THOMAS CHEVROLET 2128 S. BYRON BUTLER PKWY,PERRY,FL(850)584-6221 PER F.S. 713.78

4/7

NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners, Taylor County, Florida, did at their regular meeting held on Tuesday, April 3, 2017, after due and proper Notice of Public Hearing, close and abandon the certain portions of or parts of the streets, alleys, or roads, located in Taylor County Florida, on behalf of the Taylor County Board of County Commissioners, whose address is 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347, as evidenced by the below Resolution in compliance with Chapter 336.10 Florida Statutes:

RESOLUTION

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA:

1. That, pursuant to the Notice of Proceedings for Closing of Streets duly published according to law, proof of publication of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof, a hearing was duly held at 6:00 o’clock p.m. on the 3rd day of April, A.D. 2017, to consider and determine whether or not the County would vacate, abandon, discontinue, and close certain roads in Taylor County, Florida, more particularly described in the proof of publication attached hereto. At the time and place set for said hearing, all persons interested were given the opportunity to be heard. The Board of County Commissioners of Taylor County, Florida, determined that the proposed action of vacating, abandoning, discontinuing, and closing certain roads herein more particularly described will not deprive any person of a reasonable means of ingress and egress to his premises and will not materially interfere with the County’s road system.

2. That, the certain roads herein described be, and the same is hereby, vacated, abandoned, and discontinued and the Board of County Commissioners hereby renounces and disclaims any right of the County and public in and to any land or interest therein contained in the certain roads in Taylor County, Florida, more particularly described as:

DESCRIPTION

A parcel of land in Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 9 East, Taylor County, Florida and being a 30 foot alley, lying and being in Block 84 of the STEINHATCHEE SUBDIVISION, as recorded in the Public Records of Taylor County, Florida in Plat Book 1, Pages 26 and 27 and being more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the SE corner of Lot 2 Block 84 Steinhatchee Subdivision, Taylor County, Florida for the P.O.B.; thence run South along the East line of Block 84 and THE WEST R/W LINE OF THIRD STREET SE TO THE NE CORNER OF LOT 3 BLOCK 84 STEINHATCHEE SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LOTS 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, AND 10, BLOCK 84, TO THE NW CORNER OF LOT 10 BLOCK 84 steinhatchee subdivision AND the EAST R/W LINE OF SECOND STREET SE; THENCE RUN NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF BLOCK 84 AND THE EAST R/W LINE OF SECOND STREET SE TO THE SW CORNER OF LOT 11 BLOCK 84 STEINHATCHEE SUBDIVISION; THENCE RUN EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF LOT 11 AND LOT 2 BLOCK 84 STEINHATCHEE SUBDIVISION BACK TO THE P.O.B.; CONTAINING 0.26 ACRE MORE OR LESS. SUBJECT PROPERTY BEING A 30.00 FOOT ALLEY RUNNING EAST AND WEST ACROSS BLOCK 84, STEINHATCHEE SUBDIVISION.

3. This resolution shall take effect when the original hereof, together with a copy of the proof of publication of the adopted Resolution, has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court for recording in the Public Records of Taylor County, Florida.

DULY ADOPTED in regular session, this 3rd day of April, A.D., 2017.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

4/7

Notice of Fictitious Name

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of PRO LIFT GARAGE DOORS intends to register said name with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, Tallahassee, FL.

J.W. TART BUILDING & REMODELING INC.

3111 Brooklyn Ave

Port Charlotte, FL 33952

4/7

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO RANA COLLENE RICHARDSON OR WILLIAM BRIAN RICHARDSON UNLESS PAYMENT IS MADE ON 2000 TOYOTA 4RUNNER VIN: JT3GN86R1Y0150784 FOR TOW&STORAGE CHARGES ON 03/16/2017. VEHICLE WILL BE AUCTIONED ON THE SECOND DAY OF MAY 2017@10:00AM AT THOMAS CHEVROLET 2128 S. BYRON BUTLER PKWY,PERRY,FL(850)584-6221 PER F.S. 713.78

4/7

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 15-350-CA

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHARLES PARKER, COLLEEN K. PARKER, CITIFINANCIAL, INC., a Maryland corpration, d/b/a CITIFINANCIAL EQUITY SERVICES, INC., and UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE is given pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 9, 2015 and an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale entered in Case No. 15-350-CA, of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial Circuit, in and for Taylor County, Florida, in which CAPITAL CITY BANK is the Plaintiff and CHARLES PARKER, COLLEEN K. PARKER, and CITIFINANCIAL, INC., a Maryland Corporation, d/b/a ITIFINANCIAL EQUITY SERVICES, INC., are the Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best Bidder for cash at the East Steps of the Taylor County Courthouse in Perry, Taylor County, Florida at 11:00 a.m. on May 4, 2017, the property set forth in the Final Judgment of Foreclosure and more particularly described as follows:

LOTS 7 AND 8 OF BLOCK 2 OF PERETTE SUBDIVISION ACORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT AS RECORDED IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

DATED: April 4, 2017

ANNIE MAE MURPHY

Clerk of the Circuit Court

BY: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

Garvin B. Bowden, Esq.,

Gardner, Bist Bowden, Bush, Dee, Lavia & Wright, P.A.

1300 Thomaswood Drive

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

4/7

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDIIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISON

CASE NO. 16000562CAC

Division No.

ROSE ACCEPTANCE, INC.

Plaintiff, vs.

BONNIE M. LOLLIS, et al,

Defendants

________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTR 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 15, 2017, and entered in Case No. 16000562CAC of the Circuit Court of the THIRD Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, wherein Rose Acceptance, Inc. is the Plaintiff and BONNIE M. LOLLIS the Defendants. Annie Mae Murphy, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Taylor County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the East side of Taylor County Courthouse, 18 N. Jefferson Street, Perry, FL at 11:00 AM on 18th day of April, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CONER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 8 EAST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN NORTH 200 FEET, THENCE WEST 240 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 200 FEET, THENCE EAST 240 FEET, MORE OR LESS BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID LAND LYING AND BEING IN SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 8 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

INCLUDING A 1984 CONC MOBILE HOME, SERIAL NUMBER 3348754591A AND 3348754591B

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU UST FILE CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT NO LATER THAN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IF YOU FAIL TO FILEA LAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER 60 DAYS, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit les any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, or Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Taylor County, Florida, this 16 day f March, 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy, Clerk

Taylor County, Florida

By: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

“In accordance with the Americans With Disabilities Act, persons in need of special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall, within seven (7) days prior to any proceeding, contact the Administrative Office of the court, Taylor County, 108 N. Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, FL 32347, Telephone (850) 838-3506, via Florida Relay Service”.

4/7

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING: The District Board of Trustees of North Florida Community College will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. in the NFCC Board Room, NFCC, 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., Madison, FL. A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: NFCC, Office of the President, 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., Madison, FL 32340, 850-973-1618, or email gaylardc@nfcc.edu. For disability-related accommodations, contact the NFCC Office of College Advancement, 850-973-1653 or news@nfcc.edu. NFCC is an equal access/equal opportunity employer.

4/5

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 62-2015-CA-000597

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. F/K/A BANK ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR CENTEX HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-B,

Plaintiff,

vs.

AMY SADLER AND DEWAYNE SADLER, et al.

Defendant(s).

________________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 15, 2017, and entered in 62-2015-CA-000597 of the Circuit Court of the THIRD Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. F/K/A BANK ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR CENTEX HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-B is the Plaintiff and AMY SADLER; DEWAYNE SADLER are the Defendant(s). Annie Mae Murphy as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the East Door, Taylor County Courthouse 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry, FL 32347, at 11:00 AM, on July 18, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE QUARTER (NW L/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST ONE QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA; RUN THENCE S 86° 27′ 22″ W 253.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNIG. THENCE CONTINUE S 86° 27′ 22″ W 104.0 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEPHENS STREET; THENCE S 3° 00′ 00″ E ALONG THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEPHENS STREET 111.59 FEET; THENCE N 86° 05′ 00″ E 104.0 FEET; THENCE N 3° 00′ 00″ W 110.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

(LOT 1 – HOUSE 1120 – STEPHENS STREET)

Property Address: 120 STEPHENS ST., PERRY, FL 32347

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 27 day of March , 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy

As Clerk of the Court

By: Crystal McMullen D.C.

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

“If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Dominique March, Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Taylor County Clerk of Court 108 North Jefferson St. Perry, FL 32347 ; telephone number 850-838-3506 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”

4/7