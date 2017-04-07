Robert Alton “Bobby” McDonald

Mr. Robert Alton “Bobby” McDonald, 77, passed away on April 5, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL. Bobby was born August 7, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee to Richard Frank McDonald and Sybil Irene Henderson McDonald.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Dan Chaney and Nathan Peeler officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Florida Sheriff’s Boys Ranch. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

