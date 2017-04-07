Serial killer rumors ‘not true’

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has fielded dozens of calls in the past few weeks regarding a possible serial killer from the Shady Grove area and the alleged discovery of 11 bodies—all of which is entirely false, Sheriff Wayne Padgett said.

“If we had a situation where the public’s safety was in jeopardy, I would definitely let everyone know. That is just not the case. We don’t have a serial killer loose in the county and we have not recovered 11 bodies,” he said, adding that he has personally received a number of calls regarding the widespread rumor.

