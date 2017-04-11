Catharin Reddick Norman

Catharin Reddick Norman, beloved great-grandmother, kitchen committee pioneer, elections representative, educator, coach, community volunteer, and neighbor, passed after celebrating her last birthday with family and friends, on a pleasant Friday morning, April 7, 2017.

We welcome you to celebrate her life at a service in her honor at the First United Methodist Church in Perry on Saturday, April 15 at 11am. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 14 from 4 to 6pm at Beggs Funeral Home Perry Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church Kitchen Committee at PO Box 487, Perry, Florida 32348. All arrangements are under the care of TJ Beggs Jr. & Sons Funeral Homes.