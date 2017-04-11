Chester Neal Brannen

Mr. Chester Neal Brannen, 82, passed away on April 10, 2017. Chester was born April 19, 1934 in Perry, Florida to Mr. Thomas Franklin Brannen and Edna Mae Sadler Brannen.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Perry with Andy Merry and Greg Parker officiating.

Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in New Hope Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com