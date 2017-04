Thomas Joseph ‘Tommy Joe’ Nola Sr

Thomas Joseph ‘Tommy Joe’ Nola Sr

Thomas Joseph ‘Tommy Joe’ Nola Sr.75, of Perry, Passed away on April 09, 2017, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee. Tommy Joe was born December 31, 1941 in St. Andrews Fl. to the late George Nola and Clarice Baney Nola.

Private services for Tommy Joe will be held at a later date. all arrangements are under the care of Joe P. Burns funeral home.