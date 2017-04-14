$2,000 scholarship available

The Perry-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce has been able to quadruple the Taylor Technical Institute (TTI) scholarship it will award a local high school graduate from $500 to $2,000 thanks to a donation from chamber member Mike Hunter of Foley Spotting.

The scholarship, which was originally $500, will cover tuition costs related to TTI’s career and technical education programs. Application forms are available at Taylor County High School and the chamber offices. Eligible programs include: administrative office specialist; cosmetology; electronic technology; practical nursing; digital media/multimedia design; patient care technician; welding technology; Millwright I (industrial installer and mechanic); industrial multi-craft technician; and nursing assistant.

PHOTO: Above, Chamber Director Dawn Taylor, right, accepts the donation from Hunter, who also serves on the chamber board.

