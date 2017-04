Banquet tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the Taylor County Historical Society’s annual banquet planned Saturday, May 13, at the Perry Elks Lodge.

The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Pre-purchase is required. Tickets are available at the historical society museum, which is open Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., and at the offices of Perry Newspapers, Inc. (123 South Jefferson Street).