Complaints lead to drug arrests

Numerous complaints regarding suspected drug activity at a residence located behind the Taylor County Jail led to the arrest of Perry residents Anthoney James Burnau, 35, and Cacelia Mosley, 39.

Both were booked last week on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators discovered three “large bags” of synthetic cannabis during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday, April 5.

Subscribe to our e-Edition and read the rest of the story. Already a subscriber? Click here to sign in.