Fireworks for the 4th!

The City of Perry will hold a 4th of July celebration featuring live music and fireworks Tuesday, July 4, at Rosehead Park. Tobacco Road will headline the entertainment and admission is free.

The Perry City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to utilize a grant from Duke Energy to underwrite costs of the event. The grant was originally awarded to Main Street Perry to fund beautification projects on U.S. 19 but was never utilized in full. “I’ve spoken with Duke and they were very agreeable to us using the grant for this event,” City Manager Bob Brown said.

