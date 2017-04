Library book sale is April 22

The Friends of the Taylor County Public Library spring book sale will be held Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Most books will be 25¢ each or five for $1 while magazines will be 5¢ or six for 25¢.

As a special bonus this year, anyone who joins the Friends organization during the sale will receive five free books.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit a variety of library programs.