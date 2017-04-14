Special Olympics Fishing Tourney is this weekend

The eighth annual Taylor County Special Olympics In-Shore Fishing Tournament, sponsored by the Taylor County Law Enforcement Torch Run Committee, will be held Saturday, April 15.

The tournament will start at safe light and anglers are allowed to fish coastal Taylor County waters for trout and redfish. Weigh-in will be from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Keaton Beach Coastal Park, adjacent to the public boat ramp.

