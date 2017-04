State Senate, House differ on funding for new primary school

The final outcome of the Taylor County School District’s quest to secure additional funding for its new Perry Primary School (PPS) remains in the hands of the Florida Legislature.

While the Florida Senate’s proposed budget includes $781,000 in extra money for the project, the House budget keeps the funding level the same as last year.

