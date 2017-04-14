Tax deadline approaching

If you have not yet filed your 2016 federal income tax return, you have a few more days before the deadline on Tuesday, April 18.

The deadline is later this year due to several factors. The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday, which would normally give taxpayers until at least the following Monday. However, Emancipation Day, a D.C. holiday, is observed on Monday, April 17, giving taxpayers nationwide an additional day to file. By law, D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Monday, Oct. 16, to file.