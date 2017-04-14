Woman asks to borrow a crack pipe–in front of officer

A Perry woman with a long history of drug-related arrests is once again in custody after asking to borrow a pipe so she could smoke crack cocaine—making the request in front of a police officer who had stopped to check on her welfare.

Jacquelyn Sneed, 56, was sitting in an area on Bacon Street commonly used for drug transactions when Perry Police Department (PPD) Ptl. Jamin Cephus approached her.

