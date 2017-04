Bulldogs shut out Aucilla 7-0

Trevon Flores garnered 4 hits in 4 trips to the plate last week as the visiting Taylor County High baseball team shut out Aucilla Christian 7-0.

Flores also drove in a run and scored once to lead the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

