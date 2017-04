Jacksonville man, 27, dies in Easter morning rollover

An Easter morning crash claimed the life of a 27-year-old Jacksonville man who died after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover on U.S. Highway 27.

Diontae Hall was pronounced dead at the scene, which was approximately one mile west of James Bethea Road off 27.

