Legal Notices for April 19, 2017

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2016 CA 000389

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., A TENNESSEE CORPORATION

P.O. Box 9800

Maryville, TN 37802

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SCOTT MADDOX;

LORI ANN MCELVEEN AKA LORI MCELVEEN AKA LORI AIKENS AKA LORI AIKENS MADDOX AKA LORI MADDOX;

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LORI ANN MCELVEEN AKA LORI MCELVEEN AKA LORI AIKENS AKA LORI AIKENS MADDOX AKA LORI MADDOX; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SCOTT MADDOX;

CITIFINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.;

CADLEROCK JOINT VENTURE, L.P.;

Defendant(s).

________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on April 3, 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the east door of the Taylor County Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Perry, Florida 32347 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 4th day of May, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

PARCEL D:

COMMENCING AT SE CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 47 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE FORTY LINE (BEARING BASE), A DISTANCE OF 8.49 FEET TO THE NORTH R/W LINE OF A COUNTY MAINTAINED ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 56 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID R/W LINE, A DISTANCE OF 209.64 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUING SOUTH 87 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 56 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID R/W LINE, A DISTANCE OF 53.30 FEET TO THE EASTERLY R/W LINE OF COUNTY ROAD #361 (JOHNSON STRIPLING ROAD); THENCE NORTH 12 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST, ALONG SAID R/W LINE, A DISTANCE OF 12.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE, CONCAVE TO THE EAST, HAVING A RADIUS OF 1127.73 FEET, A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 20 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 03 SECONDS, AND A CHORD OF 393.29 FEET, BEARING NORTH 2 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST; THENCE NORTH ALONG SAID CURVE, A DISTANCE OF 395.31 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 139.89 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 9 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 404.81 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 1.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE SE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 1999 REDMAN MOBILE HOME, WITH VIN #11434330A AND VIN #11434330B.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2560 JOHNSON STRIPLING ROAD N, PERRY, FL 32347

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who requires accommodations in order to participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, the provision of certain assistance. Individuals with a disability who require special accommodations in order to participate in a court proceeding should contact the ADA Coordinator, 173 NE Hernando Avenue, Room 408, Lake City, FL 32055, (386) 719-7428, within two (2) business days of receipt of notice to appear. Individuals who are hearing impaired should call (800) 955-8771. Individuals who are voice impaired should call (800) 955-8770.

Annie Mae Murphy

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: Marti Lee, DC

Deputy Clerk

Padgett Law Group, Attorney for Plaintiff

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

attorney@padgettlaw.net

4/12

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 3RD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 17000048CAC

FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE, LLC.,

Plaintiff

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LEE ISLAND, DECEASED, et al.,

Defendants

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LEE ISLAND, DECEASED

215 OSCAR BENJAMIN WAY

PERRY, FL 32348

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Taylor County, Florida:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4) OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE RUN WEST 460.2 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 30 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF A GRADED STREET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN WEST ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID GRADED STREET FOR A DISTANCE OF 119.2 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 100 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 119.2 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 100 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Greenspoon Marder, P.A., Default Department, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is Trade Centre South, Suite 700, 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, and the file original with the Clerk within 30 days after the first publication of this notice in THE PERRY NEWS HERALD on or before April 19, 2017; otherwise a default and a judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT on this 4th day of April, 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy

As Clerk of said Court

By:Marti Lee, DC

As Deputy Clerk

A copy of this Notice of Action, Complaint and Lis Pendens were sent to the above-named Defendant(s) at the last known address.

IMPORTANT

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should, no later than seven (7) days prior, contact the Clerk of the Court’s disability coordinator at ADA Coordinator, 173 NE Hernando Avenue, Room 408, Lake City, FL 32055, (386) 719-7428. If hearing or voice impaired, contact (TDD) (800)955-8771 via Florida Relay System.

4/19

LEGAL NOTICE

The Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Board of Directors will hold an Executive Committee Meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc., Administration Office located at 1171 Nobles Ferry road NW Live Oak, Florida.

4/19

Taylor Storage Center, 3498 Hwy. 19 S. Suite 1, Perry, FL 32348, (850) 223-1455

Auction Sale Notice

Deborah Monroe 2-32

Oran Fitdgerald 2-39

Jennifer Micklos 2-42

Tricia Olvera 4-13

Ali Satterfield 4-14

Breashia Dixon 4-16

Ellen Tobin 4-45 & 4-48

Leslire Nix 4A-19

Kristina Doyle 4A-25

Taylor Storage Center, 3498 Hwy. 19 S, Suite 1, Perry, Fl 32348, has possessory lien on all of the goods stored in the prospective units above. All these items of personal property are being sold pursuant to the assertion of the lien on May 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in order to collect the amounts due from you. The sale will take place at 3498 Hwy. 19 S., Suite 1, Perry, Fl 32348.

4/19, 4/26

INVITATION TO BID

The Taylor County Board of County Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals for construction of the Hodges Park – Pier Reconstruction.

Qualified firms or individuals desiring to provide the required products or services must submit five (5) packages in a sealed envelope or similar package marked “Sealed Proposal for Hodges Park – Pier Reconstruction” to the Clerk of Court, 1st Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, Florida 32347, to arrive no later than 4:00 P.M., local time, on May 12, 2017. All Proposals MUST have the respondent’s name and mailing address clearly shown on the outside of the envelope or package when submitted. Proposals will be opened and respondents announced at 6:05 P.M. local time, or as soon thereafter as practical, on May 16, 2017, in the Taylor County Administrative Complex, 201 East Green Street, Perry, Florida 32347.

RFP information may be obtained from the Clerk of Court, 1st. Floor Courthouse, 108 North Jefferson Street, Suite 102, Perry, Florida 32347, (850) 838-3506 or on-line at http://www.taylorcountygov.com/Bids/Index.htm.

The County reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to reject any or all Proposals, to cancel or withdraw this solicitation at any time and waive any irregularities in the RFP process. The County reserves the right to award any contract to the respondent which it deems to offer the best overall service; therefore, the County is not bound to award any contract(s) based on the lowest quoted price. The County, in its sole and absolute discretion, also reserves the right to waive any minor defects in the process and to accept the proposal deemed to be in the County’s best interest. No faxed Proposals will be accepted.

Additional information may be obtained from:

Taylor County Engineering Department

201 East Green Street

Perry, FL 32347

(850) 838-3500

4/19

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA,

PROBATE DIVISION.

Case No. 2017-168-CP

In Re: The Estate of:

SIMON WILSON, JR.,

Deceased.

______________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SIMON WILSON, JR., deceased, whose date of death was November 27, 2016; File Number 2017-168-CP is pending in the Circuit Court for Taylor County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 620, Perry, Florida 32348. The name and address of the personal representative and her attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice has been served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: April 19, 2017.

SMITH & ASSOCIATES

ATTORNEYS AT LAW, P.A.

_____________________________

MICHAEL S. SMITH

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 169621

P.O. Drawer 579

Perry, Florida 32348

Telephone: (850) 584-3812

Fax: (850) 584-7148

Email: mike@msmithpa.com

__________________________________

JANET COBB,

Personal Representative for the Estate of

SIMON WILSON, JR., deceased

4/19

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 719 Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R05641-200

Commencing at the point of interest of the South Right-of-Way of US 98 and West Boundary of the Southeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 32, Township 04 South, Range 07 East; thence run Northeast along said Right-of-Way 944.27 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northeast along said Right-of-Way 220 feet; thence run South 600 feet; thence run Southwest parallel to said Right-of-Way 220 feet; thence run North 600 feet to the Point of Beginning; Containing 2.84 acres, more or less; less 23/72 interest in OGM rights. Recorded in Taylor County official records 248, page 87; less ½ of 1/6 of 1/20 interest in OGM rights.

This property is being assessed with a 1998 King doublewide mobile home, Title # 77254031 and 77254032, Serial # N88515A and N88515B.

Also located on the property at the time application was made was a 2002 MUS 3 boat, Title # 88436496, Registration # FL8108MH, ID# MUS09690E202 and a 2002 Performance trailer, ID# 40ZBP17142P091955, Tag# 5841IX.

Name in which assessed Robert N. Foskey Sr. and Myrtice Foskey Trustees

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 15th day of May, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 03rd day of April, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/26

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 985

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R06645-060

Commence at the Southeast corner of the Northeast ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of the Section 24, Township 07 South, Range 7 East for a Point of Beginning; Run South 88D West, 664.6 feet; Run North 984.67 feet; Run North 88D East, 662.87 feet; Run South 984.64 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 15.00 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 552, page 835.

This property is being assessed with a 1984 Comm Singlewide mobile home, Title # 103925251, ID# C17723A.

Also located on the property at the time application was made was a 1996 GMC pickup truck, VIN# 1GTEK14R3TZ548072, Title # 71518086.

Name in which assessed Ralph W. Cochran and Chad Cochran

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 15th day of May, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 03rd day of April , 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/26

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 343

Year of Issuance 2014

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R03289-000

Lots 6 and 7, Block 2 of the Brobston Fendigs Addition. Containing 0.22 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 605, page 321.

Name in which assessed: GBBB, LLC

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 15th day of May, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 03rd day of April, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/26

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 199

Year of Issuance 2013

Description of Property:

Parcel Number R02284-000

Commence at the Southwest corner of the Southwest ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 10, Township 04 South, Range 07 East; Thence run East 27 feet to the East Right-of-Way of State Road 359A; thence run East 931.10 feet; Thence run North 50 feet for a Point of Beginning; Thence continue North 228.30 feet; Thence run East 191.70 feet; Thence run South 228.30 feet; Thence run West 191.25 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 15 foot easement on the East side. Containing 0.97 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 636, page 59.

Name in which assessed: Joseph H. Satterwhite

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the15th day of May, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 03rd day of April, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/26

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that William R. Hathcock the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, year of issuance, description of the property and the names in which the property was assessed are as follows:

Certificate Number 1149

Year of Issuance 2013

Descripion of Property:

Parcel Number R07679-200

Commence at the Northeast corner of the North ½ of the Northeast ¼ of the Northeast ¼ of Section 30, Township 04 South, Range 08 East; Thence run South 602 feet and 6.52 inches for a Point of Beginning; Thence run South 210 feet; Thence run West 210 feet; Thence run North 210 feet; Thence run East 210 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a 43.5 foot easement. Containing 1.00 acres, more or less. Recorded in the Taylor County official records 316, page 786.

Name in which assessed: James K. Grambling and Pamela P. Grambling

Said property being in the County of Taylor, State of Florida.Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on

the 15th day of May, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock a.m.

Dated this 03rd day of April, 2017

Signature:

Annie Mae Murphy

Clerk of Circuit Court

Taylor County, Florida

4/5, 4/12, 4/19, 4/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 62-2015-CA-000597

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. F/K/A BANK ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR CENTEX HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-B,

Plaintiff,

vs.

AMY SADLER AND DEWAYNE SADLER, et al.

Defendant(s).

________________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 15, 2017, and entered in 62-2015-CA-000597 of the Circuit Court of the THIRD Judicial Circuit in and for Taylor County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. F/K/A BANK ONE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR CENTEX HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2001-B is the Plaintiff and AMY SADLER; DEWAYNE SADLER are the Defendant(s). Annie Mae Murphy as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the East Door, Taylor County Courthouse 108 N. Jefferson St., Perry, FL 32347, at 11:00 AM, on July 18, 2017, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE QUARTER (NW L/4) OF THE SOUTHEAST ONE QUARTER (SE 1/4) OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 4 SOUTH, RANGE 7 EAST, TAYLOR COUNTY, FLORIDA; RUN THENCE S 86° 27′ 22″ W 253.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNIG. THENCE CONTINUE S 86° 27′ 22″ W 104.0 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEPHENS STREET; THENCE S 3° 00′ 00″ E ALONG THE EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STEPHENS STREET 111.59 FEET; THENCE N 86° 05′ 00″ E 104.0 FEET; THENCE N 3° 00′ 00″ W 110.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

(LOT 1 – HOUSE 1120 – STEPHENS STREET)

Property Address: 120 STEPHENS ST., PERRY, FL 32347

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 27 day of March , 2017.

Annie Mae Murphy

As Clerk of the Court

By: Crystal McMullen D.C.

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

“If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Dominique March, Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Taylor County Clerk of Court 108 North Jefferson St. Perry, FL 32347 ; telephone number 850-838-3506 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”

Submitted by: Robertson, Anschutz & Schneid, P.L.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901 Fax: 561-997-6909

4/19