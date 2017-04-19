Motion hearing for Arrowood slated for May 8

State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister will appear on the prosecution’s behalf during a hearing Monday, May 8, regarding a motion from convicted murderer Garrett Arrwood’s private attorney to depose murder victim Shelly Strickland’s daughter, Jessica Strickland, and investigating deputy Robbie Hooker of the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

The motion hearing was granted by an order filed late Thursday, April 13, with the Third Judicial Circuit Court.

